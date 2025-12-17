PNP assures safety of tourists amid holiday season

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified security measures to ensure the safety of tourists and vacationers amid the holiday season.

In a statement Wednesday, December 17, 2025, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured that the PNP is taking a proactive approach to address concerns about crimes and other safety risks in key tourist destinations across the country after the Canadian government issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to stay alert should they visit the Philippines.

“We take these travel advisories seriously. Patuloy po tayong nagbabantay sa mga lugar na may mataas na risk, at nakikipag-ugnayan kami sa iba't ibang ahensya para maagapan ang anumang banta (We continue to closely monitor high-risk areas and coordinate with various agencies to prevent any potential threats). Tourists should feel reassured that we are on alert and ready to respond 24/7 to any incident,” he said.

Nartatez emphasized that coordinated efforts with local government units, tourism offices, and community stakeholders are key in maintaining safety.

“Lagi naming sinisigurado na may sapat na police visibility sa mga tourist spots lalo na sa mga beaches, airports, at historical sites (We always ensure sufficient police visibility in tourist spots, especially at beaches, airports, and historical sites). Our goal is to make sure that visitors can enjoy the Philippines safely while respecting local laws,” he said.

The PNP is also encouraging tourists and local communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through official hotlines and mobile applications.

Nartatez said community-based programs such as neighborhood watch initiatives, safe zones, and volunteer guides are being expanded to further protect visitors and ensure smooth coordination during emergencies.

“Ang seguridad ng ating mga turista ay bahagi rin ng ating misyon para sa kaligtasan ng bawat mamamayan (The safety and security of our tourists are also part of our mission to ensure the safety of every citizen). We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to maintain peace and order, and to uphold the Philippines’ reputation as a safe and beautiful destination,” Nartatez said.

More than 100,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide to ensure public safety for the holiday season.

Nartatez said that while no major security threat has been detected this holiday season, the PNP will remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

He said this in light of the fatal shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia that left at least 16 individuals dead.

“The Philippine National Police is maintaining heightened vigilance to deter provocateurs and prevent any security threat,” he said.

As reported, the two gunmen in the Bondi Beach shooting spent almost a month in the Philippines in November.

“I have directed our commanders to deploy sufficient numbers of personnel to ensure visible police presence in crowded areas to provide security reassurance to the public while discouraging potential troublemakers,” he added.

The Department of Migrant Workers reported that, so far, no Filipinos have been affected by the recent shooting incident abroad.

Nartatez assured the public that the PNP remains prepared to respond swiftly to any emergency.

“Walang pagbabanta sa seguridad na aming namomonitor pero makakaasa ang publiko na naka-alerto ang kapulisan upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa (We have not monitored any security threats, but the public can be assured that the police are on alert to ensure everyone’s safety),” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)