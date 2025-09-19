PNP assures security for ICI probing flood control projects

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday said he has placed on standby uniformed personnel to provide security in case the Independent Commission for Infrastructure investigating anomalous flood-control projects requests it.

In a statement, Nartatez said the PNP’s preparation for the commission’s security needs was in response to the goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ferret out the truth surrounding the controversial projects.

“We in the PNP support the public call for transparency and accountability in this particular issue that was exposed by no less than the President, our Commander-In-Chief. And we are also ready to expand the security coverage to all those who will compose the Independent Commission for Infrastructure because of the sensitivity of the task given to them,” Nartatez said.

The ICI was created by President Marcos after he exposed ghost projects and substandard flood control projects. Soon after, he formed the ICI, which hit the ground running, starting with the inspection of flood control projects in Quezon City and issuance of summons to dismissed officials of the DPWH Bulacan 1st Engineering District.

The ICI is composed of retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. as chairperson; former Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson, and SGV and Co. country managing partner Rossana Fajardo as members, with retired police major general and now Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong as special adviser.

Nartatez said they are ready to provide security throughout the investigation period.

“Mahirap at masalimuot ang responsibilidad na nakaatang sa mga bumubuo ng Komisyong ito, kaya nararapat lamang na tiyakin ang kanilang kaligtasan hanggang matapos ang layunin ng imbestigasyon (The responsibility assigned to the members of this Commission is difficult and complicated, so it is only appropriate to ensure their safety until the purpose of the investigation is completed).”

“We have not received any formal request for security assistance but your PNP will place on standby sufficient number of personnel that will immediately respond to the security needs of the ICI, including in site inspections and witness protection if necessary,” said Nartatez. (PNA)