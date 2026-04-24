PNP backs amnesty expansion, community-first anti-insurgency push

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday signaled stronger support for extending the government’s amnesty program and scaling up community-based approaches, as it reaffirmed its commitment to prevent any resurgence of communist insurgency nationwide.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. made the statement following his participation in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Executive Committee meeting convened by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, where officials reviewed the next steps to sustain recent security gains.

Discussions during the high-level meeting focused on reinforcing a “whole-of-nation” strategy, with key proposals, including extending the amnesty program for former rebels, increasing development funding in previously conflict-affected areas, and tightening inter-agency coordination.

Nartatez noted that while law enforcement operations remain essential, the PNP is shifting its long-term focus toward community engagement and countering insurgent narratives.

“Law enforcement is always an option, but community engagement and information drive to counter their propaganda will be the top priority in our long-term campaign,” he said.

The PNP chief underscored that preserving peace gains requires both sustained security presence and grassroots trust-building, particularly in vulnerable communities.

The task force also highlighted the need to prioritize legislation supporting reintegration efforts and institutionalize coordination mechanisms among member agencies.

The PNP said it will continue aligning its operational and community-based initiatives with national peace efforts, aiming to keep communities stable and insurgency-free through a combination of security operations, development support, and sustained public information campaigns. (PNA)