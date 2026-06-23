PNP backs lowering age of criminal responsibility to 12

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has expressed support for lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 years old, citing an increase in the number of children in conflict with the law (CICL) and growing concerns over youth involvement in criminal activities.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, PNP Public Information Office acting chief Colonel Allan Rae Co said the police organization supports proposals to reduce the age threshold, emphasizing that authorities would still consider whether a child acted with discernment before being held criminally liable.

“The PNP is supporting the lowering of the age of criminal responsibility to 12,” Co said.

“Hindi naman lingid sa kaalaman n’yo na nagkakaproblema na po tayo. As a matter of fact, we studied the data. ‘Yung statistics po natin medyo tumataas ‘yung naiinvolved na CICL (Child in Conflict of the Law) kaya sa amin ay titignan mo naman, if they acted with discernment, hindi mo naman arbitrarily na kasama nila. Titignan din kung alam nila ang kanilang ginagawa,” he added.

(It is not unknown to you that we are already facing problems. As a matter of fact, we studied the data. Our statistics show that the number of CICL (Children in Conflict with the Law) involved is increasing. So for us, we also consider whether they acted with discernment -- you cannot just automatically include them. It will also be assessed whether they knew what they were doing.)

Under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, children aged 15 and below are generally exempt from criminal liability, while those above 15 but below 18 may be held liable if it is determined that they acted with discernment.

According to Co, some cases have involved children as young as nine years old, although these incidents generally did not involve serious crimes.

Co issued the statement in light of the shooting incident, perpetrated by two minor suspects, aged 14 and 15, inside the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte on June 22, leaving three students dead and 20 others wounded.

Co said a 15-year-old suspect is already considered above the age threshold and may undergo regular judicial proceedings if authorities determine that he understood the consequences of his or her actions.

“Most probably, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will determine whether the child acted with discernment. If so, the minor will undergo the regular formal trial process while child protection protocols are observed,” he said.

He added that minors accused of grave offenses are mandatorily committed to DSWD child care or protection facilities while their cases are being handled.

Eastern Visayas Police Director Brigadier General Jason Capoy earlier confirmed the viral screenshots of exchange of messages between the two minor suspects.

Capoy said it appears that the suspects planned the crime for over a month and that they are aware that due to their ages, they will not be jailed if they commit the crime.

The conversation also showed the 14-year-old suspect being more aggressive for the shooting than the older suspect.

Capoy said the 14-year-old suspect appears to have an obsession for an online game “Gorebox,” which has violent graphics.

The younger suspect is a nephew of a policewoman and had undergone basic gun proficiency exercises.

When asked whether bullying may have contributed to criminal behavior among minors, Co said the issue may be linked to multiple factors.

“I don’t think that it is mutually exclusive. They could have been bullied, and that may have further strengthened the influence of online content on them,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)