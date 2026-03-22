PNP backs Napolcom-DepEd partnership to curb youth crime

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has welcomed a strengthened partnership between the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and the Department of Education (DepEd) aimed at boosting crime prevention efforts among the youth through schools.

In a statement on Sunday, March 22, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the collaboration reinforces the role of educational institutions in promoting discipline and preventing youth involvement in crime.

“This collaboration is a strong step forward because it strengthens the preventive approach in schools. It aligns education and law enforcement for long-term impact, especially in preventing potential crimes involving the youth,” Nartatez said.

The top cop said the partnership builds on existing programs integrating safety awareness, anti-drug campaigns, and anti-bullying initiatives in schools.

The PNP has previously raised concerns over youth involvement in petty crimes, online exploitation, and gang activity, urging schools to take a more proactive role rather than relying solely on police response after incidents occur.

“Peace and order is not the exclusive job of the police. Keeping communities safe requires a whole-of-community approach that includes our academic institutions,” Nartatez said.

To support the initiative, the PNP said it will increase police visibility around school campuses, particularly during peak hours, and expand youth engagement programs focused on anti-drugs, anti-bullying, and online safety.

The police force also plans to train more officers in child protection and crisis response to better address issues involving minors.

Nartatez said guiding the youth sector is a key to long-term peace and order.

“The more we guide our youth properly, the lower the chances of their involvement in violations of the law. Crime prevention starts in schools -- this is where discipline and awareness are formed,” he said.

He added that the strengthened partnership aims to shift efforts from reactive policing to preventive strategies.

“The long-term impact of this partnership is safer communities. We will be more proactive instead of reactive in addressing threats to public safety,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)