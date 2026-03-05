PNP backs rejuvenated gov't anti-fake news drive

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday committed its full resources to the national government’s intensified campaign against misinformation.

In a statement, the PNP said it has streamlined its operations to support the recent alliance between the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and various newspaper outlets to fight the proliferation of false information, particularly on social media.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is ready to provide the technical and enforcement backbone for this partnership.

“We are intensifying our 24/7 cyber patrolling, and we are prepared to link our monitoring systems with the Anti-Fake News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office for faster response,” he said.

Noting that the battle against false information starts at the grassroots level, Nartatez instructed all police units to use their official social media pages to immediately debunk local rumors.

These units are also tasked to coordinate closely with community leaders to stop the spread of viral hoaxes.

“Spreading fake news and wrong and malicious information is not only a public safety concern, but could also involve national security matters. We will continue to do our part in ensuring the protection of the public in cyberspace,” the PNP chief said.

On Wednesday, the PCO signed a memorandum of understanding with top newspaper organizations in the country to combat misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms.

The partnership aims to monitor and verify news circulating in both traditional and digital media, ensuring that the public receives accurate information. (PNA)