PNP backs truth-seeking body on drug war killings

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed the launch of the “EJK Truth Commission,” which seeks to document killings and alleged abuses linked to the previous administration’s war on drugs, saying the initiative could help bring clarity and healing to affected families and communities.

"The Philippine National Police welcomes any independent initiative that aims to provide clarity and healing to our nation," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement Friday.

"We fully support this search for truth, and I assure the public that the PNP will cooperate with the Commission within the bounds of legal protocols," he added.

The independent body was formed by Church leaders and civil society groups on Wednesday to document alleged atrocities linked to the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign. Organizers described the civilian-led initiative as an opportunity for “catharsis” and institutional healing.

The commission aims to gather testimonies from victims’ families, survivors and former law enforcers, as well as evidence that could support future prosecutions.

Meanwhile, Nartatez emphasized that the current police leadership has implemented reforms in the conduct of anti-drug operations, which now operate under a stricter and redefined framework.

“Our organization is fully committed to transparency, justice, and accountability as we continue to perform our mandate under the rule of law,” Nartatez said.

Among the reforms introduced in recent years are the use of body-worn cameras during operations, tighter supervision of anti-narcotics units and stricter internal accountability measures.

“We have instituted extensive operational and institutional reforms aimed at professionalizing our ranks and strictly protecting human rights,” Nartatez said. (PNA)