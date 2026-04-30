PNP backs unified anti-scam hub as online fraud cases persist

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday signaled full readiness to support the government’s plan to establish a centralized platform for combating online fraud, as cases of digital scams continue to rise.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to prepare its operational role in the proposed National Anti-Scam Hub (NASH), which aims to streamline reporting and enable faster and coordinated action among concerned agencies.

The hub is envisioned as a single entry point for complaints involving online scams, including those carried out through digital platforms, text messages, and phone calls.

“Your PNP has always been all-out in crafting measures and supporting efforts to make cyberspace safe for everybody. A unified government response is crucial in addressing the increasing sophistication of online fraud schemes and other cybercrimes,” Nartatez said in a statement.

Earlier, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said the proposed system would integrate existing processes across government, making it easier for victims to report incidents while improving response times.

The initiative brings together key agencies, including the Office of the Executive Secretary, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, and Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, as part of a broader push to strengthen the country’s response to organized and transnational cybercrime.

Nartatez said the PNP has been coordinating with partner institutions ahead of the hub’s formal rollout, underscoring the need for operational readiness particularly within its cybercrime units.

He added sustained inter-agency cooperation would be key to countering increasingly complex online fraud schemes that continue to target the public. (PNA)