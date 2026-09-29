PNP beefs up intel-driven crackdown vs youth recruitment networks linked to crime

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered intensified intelligence and community monitoring efforts against groups recruiting minors into unlawful activities.

In a statement Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Nartatez vowed to dismantle these groups, including the “True Brown Style” (TBS), which authorities said has been recruiting and grooming minors for criminal activities.

“The PNP fully supports this initiative and we will work closely with the DILG and other concerned agencies to identify, disrupt, and dismantle groups that recruit or groom minors into criminal activities. Our priority is to protect children from exploitation while holding those who prey on them accountable under the law,” the top cop said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said the TBS, whose members are mostly 18 to 20, reportedly groom children as young as 14 and 15 to commit crimes.

He said part of the initiation rites is for young applicants to rob convenience stores.

Nartatez said the PNP will coordinate with schools and local authorities for the conduct of lawful action before these groups become deeply rooted in communities.

These groomers are being blamed for the violent incidents involving several children across the country following the deadly shootings in Tacloban, Zamboanga, and South Cotabato, which were perpetrated by minors who were allegedly radicalized through their online exposure.

“The PNP will remain proactive in protecting our communities and our children. We will strengthen our partnership with families, schools, barangays, and other stakeholders to prevent recruitment, intervene early, and ensure that vulnerable children are protected rather than exploited by criminals,” said Nartatez.

In a separate statement, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano considered the alleged recruitment and grooming of minors particularly alarming, ordering all district directors and concerned police units to strengthen intelligence gathering, coordination and police operations against individuals who may be involved in criminal activities associated with the group.

Abrahano stressed that the police response will focus not only on apprehending individuals who commit crimes, but also on preventing the recruitment and exploitation of minors.

“What is especially alarming is the reported grooming of teenagers into criminal activities. We will work closely with local government units, schools, barangay officials, parents and other stakeholders to protect our youth from being recruited into criminal groups,” he said.

Abrahano reminded the public that police operations will be conducted based on verified information and in accordance with the law and due process.

He appealed to parents, community leaders and residents to immediately report information regarding the recruitment of minors or criminal activities to the police.

"The community is our partner in keeping our young people away from criminality. If you have information about recruitment, criminal activities or individuals involved in these acts, report it to the nearest police station or through a unified 911 hotline. Let us intervene before our children are drawn deeper into a life of crime,” Abrahano said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)