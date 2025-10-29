PNP beefs up security ops for Undas exodus

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) fielded over 50,000 police personnel to maintain peace and order amid the expected All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day exodus.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said they are beefing up police deployment to address traffic buildup, maintain order, and assist the public even before the peak travel period begins.

“We have started our soft deployment of police personnel nationwide to ensure that our presence is already felt as early as now. This proactive measure aims to ensure smoother coordination and preparedness before the expected influx of travelers later this week,” Nartatez said.

From October 29 to November 3, the PNP will be on heightened alert, which means all police units nationwide are required to increase their level of readiness and security posture to respond quickly to any incident or emergency.

Nartatez said 16,592 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), along with 45,712 force multipliers, were also deployed for the long weekend.

“As we expect large crowds in cemeteries, terminals, and major thoroughfares, ang utos ko ay siguraduhin na maramdaman ng ating mga kababayan ang presensya ng pulis—not to intimidate but to reassure. Our presence should give comfort and peace of mind to the public. My directive to our troops on the ground is simple: be visible, be courteous, and be ready to assist,” Nartatez said.

All regional and provincial directors have been directed to activate and fully implement their operational plans for Undas, in close coordination with local government units and relevant government agencies.

Nartatez said checkpoints, police assistance desks, and mobile patrols will remain operational 24/7 throughout the long weekend.

“We’re reminding our personnel to maintain professionalism at all times. Maging magalang sa pakikitungo sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga nakatatanda at mga bisita sa sementeryo. Let us serve with compassion and readiness. Tandaan, our role is not just to secure but to help,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)