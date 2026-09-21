PNP blocs online platforms allegedly promoting violence among minors

THE Philippine National Police (PNP), in coordination with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), has blocked access to online platforms allegedly promoting real-world violence and grooming minors.

In a press conference on Monday, September 21, 2026, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said that the websites were identified through intensified cyber-patrolling by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) following a series of violent incidents involving students.

The NTC subsequently directed internet service providers to block access to the websites nationwide.

Co declined to identify the platforms, saying they allegedly expose users to increasingly serious tasks that could eventually encourage acts of violence in the real world.

“Suffice it to say, these websites espouse ‘yung mga real-world violence para masabi natin na naggo-groom na sila,” Co said.

He said the alleged grooming may begin with relatively minor tasks before escalating to instructions involving shootings or other forms of physical violence.

Co said the PNP-ACG continues to identify other websites and online communities that may expose minors to similar content.

The move comes amid heightened concern over a series of deadly school shootings involving minors in recent months.

On June 22, a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City left three students dead and several others wounded. Two minors were identified by police as the alleged perpetrators.

On Aug. 18, a junior high school student opened fire at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University, killing another student before taking his own life.

Another shooting occurred at Banga National High School in South Cotabato on Sept. 18, where a student killed two schoolmates and wounded eight others before taking his own life.

Authorities have been investigating the minors’ online activities and possible exposure to violent online communities. Police have also responded to other cases involving teenagers who allegedly posted photographs of firearms accompanied by threatening messages online.

The recent incidents have also renewed scrutiny of minors’ access to firearms and violent online content.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, following a visit to Banga National High School, said he would ask Congress to consider tighter restrictions on social media use among children aged 16 and below.

“Tomorrow I will go to Congress to ask for the following things. One, to limit the use of social media of children 16 years old and below. Two, to regulate firearms, legal and loose,” Remulla said.

He also proposed allowing the PNP, with prior notice, to inspect how licensed firearms are secured in homes without requiring a warrant, as well as blocking access in the Philippines to websites authorities identify as promoting violent or nihilistic content.

Investigations into the school shootings and the extent to which online activity may have contributed to the attacks remain ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)