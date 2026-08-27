PNP bolsters BARMM security ahead of historic parliamentary polls

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday that security measures are 98 percent ready for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) regional parliamentary elections set on Sept. 14.

In a press briefing held in Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said that of the 9,345 police personnel deployed to the region, 1,368 shall serve as members of the Special Electoral Board; 4,313 personnel will be assigned to voting centers; and the rest will man checkpoints and offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“All concerned agencies reported their preparations, as well as what they have been doing for the past weeks hanggang pagdating ng (until) election day itself. So lahat nag-report na doon (So everyone has already reported there). That was why it was concluded ng ating butihing (by our honorable) Secretary (Jonvic Remulla) na 98 percent tapos na tayo (that we are 98 percent done). Of course, we leave some room for some contingencies if there are changes in situation, and we have prepared all contingency plans for anything that might develop," Co said.

He also said that the alert status of personnel in the BARMM has been heightened, but may be changed, depending on how the situation progresses in the coming days.

"Of course, we know that in some instances our police force is not able to serve as a special electoral board, or there is no longer a teacher or other Comelec personnel to serve as such in specific places. So, they will be under the control of the Comelec, as far as their functions as the special electoral board are concerned," he said.

On Wednesday, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led the PNP delegation during the Comelec Final Command Conference for the 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) at the headquarters of the Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Camp Brig. Gen. Salipada Pendatun in Maguindanao del Norte.

While the security situation remains stable, Nartatez said, monitoring and adjustments continue on the ground to deny any group or individual any opportunity to influence and compromise the electoral process.

“What we are standing for is the protection of the sanctity of this democratic process and the right of every voter to freely choose their leaders. That is the commitment we made since we started preparing the security measures; that is the commitment that we in the PNP will honor,” he said in a statement.

Nartatez said coordination is continuously being done with the Comelec and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the validation of reported incidents in the region in the past weeks.

This, he said, is augmented with coordination with stakeholders on the ground and so far, almost all of the reported incidents were connected to other motives and do not indicate a serious security threat to the region.

“We do not downplay the fact that one election-related incident was recorded in BARMM. But we want to assure the public that the police remain in control in ensuring peace and order in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections,” Nartatez said.

(PNA)