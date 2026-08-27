PNP boosts BARMM security as first parliamentary polls near

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday, August 27, 2026, that it has reinforced security measures in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in the remaining days leading to the region’s first parliamentary elections.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said a total of 9,435 security personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and order in BARMM.

Of the total, 4,361 are members of the Bangsamoro police, while 5,074 are augmentation forces from other PNP units.

Co said 4,313 police personnel have been deployed at voting centers; 2,120 as quick response forces; 1,368 as special electoral board members; 856 at checkpoints; 352 as part of the Civil Disturbance Management units; 218 at the Treasurer’s Office; and 208 at Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices.

“We are 98 percent done with the security preparations. Of course, we leave room for some contingencies if there are changes in the situation, and we have prepared all contingency plans for anything that might develop,” Co said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“In all of this, we look if there are really threats or anything that will hinder the conduct of a peaceful election. So, we are ready for any eventuality,” he added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. visited Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, August 26, to conduct a security assessment ahead of the polls.

Nartatez said that while the security situation remains stable in BARMM, monitoring and adjustments continue on the ground to prevent any group or individual from influencing or compromising the electoral process in the region.

He said no serious security threat has been monitored by the police, assuring the public that police units in BARMM remain on alert and are closely monitoring developments on the ground.

“What we are standing for is the protection of the sanctity of this democratic process and the right of every voter to freely choose their leaders. That is the commitment we made since we started preparing the security measures, that is the commitment that we in the PNP will honor,” Nartatez said.

“We do not downplay the fact that one election-related incident was recorded in BARMM. But we want to assure the public that the police remain in control in ensuring peace and order in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections,” he added. (TPM)