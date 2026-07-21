PNP boosts cyber defenses ahead of Marcos' fifth Sona

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is ramping up its cybersecurity operations ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), intensifying efforts against cyberattacks, online misinformation, and internet-based scams that could disrupt the nationally significant event.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to strengthen cyber monitoring operations in the days leading up to the President's address on July 27, directing personnel to closely watch for phishing campaigns, coordinated influence operations, fake information, and fraudulent online schemes that often emerge during high-profile public events.

According to the PNP, authorities are focusing on three key areas: securing critical information infrastructure, curbing the spread of misinformation and coordinated online influence campaigns, and preventing scams and social engineering attacks targeting the public.

The police organization earlier issued a cybersecurity advisory outlining these priorities, emphasizing the need to safeguard government digital systems, preserve the integrity of information circulating online, and shield the public from cyber threats before, during, and after the President's annual address at the Batasang Pambansa.

Nartatez said the growing reliance on digital platforms has made cybersecurity an essential component of national security operations during major events, noting that attacks on online systems or the spread of false information could undermine public confidence and disrupt government activities.

The cyber operations will run alongside the PNP's comprehensive security plan for the Sona, which includes the deployment of more than 20,000 police personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to secure the Batasang Pambansa complex and surrounding areas.

Police officers will also be tasked with maintaining peace and order, managing traffic, ensuring the safety of delegates and the public, and facilitating lawful public assemblies expected during the President's annual report to Congress.

The PNP has repeatedly reminded the public to verify information from official government sources, remain vigilant against suspicious online messages and fraudulent links, and immediately report suspected cyber incidents as authorities work to ensure both physical and digital security throughout the Sona. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)