PNP boosts drive vs unauthorized police uniform use, sale

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) warned Thursday, November 20, 2025, against the unauthorized use, manufacture, and sale of police uniforms in a bid to protect the integrity and credibility of the agency.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he has ordered police units to intensify measures to protect police uniforms to ensure that law enforcement authorities maintain public trust and that official symbols of authority are safeguarded against misuse.

“Our uniforms are not only a symbol of authority. They also represent the honor, integrity, and professionalism of the organization that we represent. It is the obligation of every police officer to protect and wear them with pride and dignity,” Nartatez said.

The order came as the National Police Commission (Napolcom) convened its accredited uniform suppliers to discuss stricter measures and accountability against the illegal sale of police uniforms.

The PNP noted the increasing prevalence of unauthorized sellers, both near the PNP National Headquarters and across various online selling platforms.

Nartatez said the PNP will actively collaborate with online selling platforms to curb illegal sales and will conduct inspections of physical stores, including those within and near the vicinity of Camp Crame, to verify authorization for uniform production and sale.

“We will work with online selling platforms to thwart any illegal sale of police uniforms, and we will also inspect stores to check if they are authorized to produce and sell these uniforms,” he said.

He noted that the PNP, as an organization, has undergone a long transformation to address negative public perceptions of the police force.

He urged all policemen to be active in protecting PNP uniforms, insignias, and all other accoutrements.

“A number of policemen before us invested so much hard work and sacrifice for the Philippine National Police to become what it is now. Let us honor them by properly wearing our uniforms and doing nothing to compromise the integrity and honor of the police force,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)