PNP boosts intel, deployment ahead of historic BARMM polls

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ramping up intelligence-driven security preparations for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) this September, focusing on preempting violence and dismantling private armed groups.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the security situation in the region remains manageable but sensitive, with intensified monitoring of potential flashpoints, particularly in areas with a history of armed group activity.

"We are under strict instructions from the President to ensure that the 'rule of the gun' does not supersede the 'rule of the ballot.' Our campaign against loose firearms and the neutralization of Private Armed Groups is aggressive and continuous," Nartatez said in a statement.

He noted that "red-category" areas have already been identified, with police units ordered to carry out proactive interdiction.

"We will not wait for violence to occur; we will dismantle the machinery of intimidation before the first vote is even cast," he said.

The inaugural BARMM parliamentary election will be held on September 14, following the enactment of Republic Act No. 12317 signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which reset the polls to the second Monday of September 2026 after multiple postponements since 2022.

Nartatez said the rescheduling allowed the PNP to strengthen its intelligence posture through deeper validation of threat groups and more precise mapping of political hotspots.

These assessments, he said, are now guiding deployment plans, with around 9,000 personnel set to be deployed, including forces from outside BARMM to ensure neutrality in politically sensitive areas.

"A significant portion will come from outside the region, including elite units from the Special Action Force. This ensures no officer is placed in a situation where personal ties could affect professional duty," Nartatez said, adding that cross-regional deployment helps insulate personnel from local pressures.

Full alert for Labor Day

Meanwhile, the PNP has placed all units on full alert for Labor Day, with heightened security measures in place nationwide.

Speaking at a briefing in Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said the full alert status took effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 30 and will remain until May 2.

Around 106,000 police officers have been deployed to secure Labor Day activities, including rallies and protests traditionally held by labor and progressive groups.

"Napagpasyahan ng ating chief PNP na si General Nartatez na lahat na ng units, cancelled na ang leaves para kung kinakailangan lang ng deployment ay nandiyan lang, madali tayong makaka-deploy (PNP chief General Nartatez decided that all leaves are canceled to ensure full manpower availability for rapid deployment if needed)," Tuaño said.

He added that the full alert will remain in effect longer in Central Visayas until May 10 in preparation for the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. (PNA)