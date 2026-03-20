PNP boosts patrols, deployments to deter crime amid oil price hikes

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday allayed fears of a possible uptick in robbery and theft linked to rising fuel prices, saying it is prepared to maintain peace and order under any scenario.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the current economic situation is unlikely to trigger a spike in crime but assured the public that contingency measures are in place.

"The PNP's security plan and personnel training are always geared toward worst-case scenarios," Nartatez said in a news release.

He said the PNP has intensified foot and mobile patrols, particularly in high-risk areas such as markets, transport hubs and commercial districts.

Uniformed personnel have also been deployed in public markets, transport terminals and shopping areas to deter criminal activities.

The police force also rolled out random checkpoints in strategic locations, while mobile patrol units are deployed during peak hours to help ensure community safety.

"Hindi lang reactive ang PNP (The PNP is not only reactive), we are preventive. Gumagamit tayo ng (We use) data analytics to identify hotspots at doon natin dinadagdagan ang deployment ng kapulisan (where we deploy additional police personnel)," Nartatez said.

Citing past trends, the PNP noted that law enforcement agencies closely monitor property crimes during periods of rising costs, when theft and robbery incidents may increase in urban and densely populated areas. (PNA)