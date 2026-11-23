MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is shifting its nationwide deployment priorities to Christmas security operations following the conclusion of the ASEAN Summit.

PNP's strategy considers common holiday-related crimes, including theft, pickpocketing, and robbery, particularly those targeting people carrying cash and valuables.

"We anticipate increased public activity this December," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement over the weekend.

"We want every Filipino to enjoy the fruits of their hard work, including their bonuses, without becoming vulnerable to criminal elements."

He ordered heightened police visibility in malls, supermarkets, public markets, transport terminals, commercial districts, churches and other places expected to draw large crowds.

Police commanders were likewise instructed to coordinate with local government units, village officials and business establishments to strengthen security in high-traffic areas.

"We are strengthening intelligence-driven patrols and preventive operations in commercial areas, transport hubs and other crime-prone locations to deter criminals who may take advantage of the holiday rush," Nartatez said.