PNP boosts security at key energy sites amid national emergency

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the strengthening of security operations in key energy facilities across the country following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency.

In a statement, Nartatez said police forces are on heightened alert to prevent disruption or exploitation of the situation, with additional personnel deployed to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Nartatez said the PNP prioritizes the protection of substations, transmission lines, power plants, and fuel stations.

“We will maintain a strong presence in gas stations and energy plants to ensure that there will be no supply disruption,” Nartatez said.

Authorities also focus on maintaining peace and order in communities, particularly in areas affected by power interruptions.

Despite the energy emergency, the PNP said police operations continue.

Nartatez said stations have contingency measures, including backup power systems, to ensure service.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang serbisyo ng pulisya—hindi tayo titigil kahit may power interruptions,” he said.

(Police services continue uninterrupted—we will not stop even during power interruptions.)

The emergency declaration, made on March 24, was formalized through Executive Order (EO) 110, which introduced the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift).

The program aims to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs and supply disruptions on key sectors.

The order also activates a whole-of-government approach to stabilize energy supply and ensure continuity of public services.

The PNP urged the public to take precautions during brownouts. Residents were advised to secure homes, avoid leaving candles unattended, and remain alert.

Police said they will increase night patrols to deter criminal activity as the country navigates the energy crisis. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)