PNP boosts security in transportation hubs as Christmas exodus begins

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered enhanced security measures and increased police visibility in ports, terminals and other transportation hubs across the country.

The order came as millions of Filipinos begin their travel to their home provinces for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In a statement, Nartatez said local police units have been instructed to carefully plan and adjust the deployment of personnel in major transport hubs to ensure the safety and orderly movement of passengers during the expected surge of travelers.

“I have directed our local police units to strategize the deployment of personnel in ports and terminals to increase police presence in these public areas,” he said.

“Our security measures are in place and part of them is the regular adjustments based on the situation on the ground. As expected, there have been noticeable increase on the number of people in the terminals and the roads leading to transportation hubs, and we have been directing our personnel and resources in these areas to ensure public safety,” he added.

More than 100,000 police personnel will be deployed nationwide to secure the Christmas and New Year period, higher than last year’s deployment of 60,000, to ensure adequate coverage of transport terminals, major roads, and other crowded areas.

Nartztez said this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., through the guidance of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen police presence during the holiday season, maintain peace and order, and ensure the safety of the commuting public.

Nartatez also reminded the public to observe rules and regulations while traveling and to cooperate with authorities to help prevent untoward incidents.

“Our police personnel will be on the ground 24/7 not only to ensure their safe travel but also to secure business and residential areas during the entire Christmas season,” he said.

“And we ask our kababayan to do their share in this effort by taking safety measures for themselves and immediately inform your Philippine National Police of any peace and order-related concerns,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)