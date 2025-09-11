PNP braces for protests over flood control anomalies

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said security measures are in place for possible protest actions in the country amid public outrage over anomalies in flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters Thursday, September 11, 2025, Nartatez said the police force is closely monitoring the local security situation and is ready to suppress any form of unrest.

"We already have our security plan for dispersal or crowd management and for security," Nartatez said.

"We have security plans that have been set and then we also have our information that we can focus on or this information. This is the basis for any operation and continuously, we are monitoring the peace and order and safety in Metro Manila," he added.

Nartatez expressed confidence that demonstrations similar to those in Indonesia and Nepal will not occur in the country, although he assured that the police force is prepared for any eventualities.

Violence erupted in Nepal as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid corruption allegations.

Demonstrators stormed the parliament complex, destroying government establishments, while some even set the homes of politicians on fire.

In Indonesia, political parties earlier agreed to revoke certain perks and privileges for parliamentarians in a bid to calm anti-government protests.

In a statement, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) assured the public that they are fully prepared to maintain peace, order, and security amid ongoing and upcoming protest actions across Metro Manila.

It vowed to exercise maximum tolerance but will not allow any violations of the law.

NCRPO spokesperson Major Hazel Asilo said a civil disturbance management team has already been deployed around EDSA Shrine, Ortigas in Mandaluyong, and Quezon City.

Progressive groups Tindig Pilipinas, Akbayan, and Clergy for Good Governance stormed the Edsa Shrine on Thursday, September 11, 2025, calling for accountability over the flood control mess, which allegedly diverted millions of pesos of taxpayers’ money into the pockets of corrupt officials.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, approximately 200 people rallied at Edsa Ortigas but were dispersed before noon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)