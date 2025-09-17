PNP braces for TD Mirasol impact

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, alerted police units in Southern Luzon as Tropical Depression Mirasol threatens to bring heavy rain, flooding and possible landslides in vulnerable areas.

“I have already directed our police commanders in the affected areas to coordinate with their respective local government units and disaster response agencies for a unified effort to ensure public safety,” Nartatez said.

He said the instruction is in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure public safety and pursue a goal of zero casualties.

Part of the police response to Mirasol is the prepositioning of personnel, equipment and mobility assets in high-risk provinces to ensure immediate action when necessary.

“From preemptive evacuation to search and rescue, your PNP will exert extra efforts to fulfill our goal to lessen the impact of Tropical Depression Mirasol on the lives of our kababayan,” he added.

Nartatez said the welfare of police personnel deployed in areas on Mirasol’s path remains a priority. He said police forces are equipped with proper protective gear and contingency measures, including medical teams and relief supplies, to ensure they can continue their duties safely.

“We have also directed commanders on the ground to strictly monitor the condition of their men and women and to rotate deployments when necessary,” Nartatez said.

The PNP is in close coordination with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), local governments and other agencies for seamless deployment of resources and rapid assistance to affected residents, Nartatez added.

As of 10 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Mirasol was in the vicinity of Alfonso Lista, Ifugao, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 90 kph and central pressure of 1,002 hectopascals (hPa).

The weather bureau hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over:

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northeastern Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Manuel, Sison, San Quintin, Tayug)

Northern Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)

Pagasa said the combined effects of Mirasol and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, will also affect weather conditions in Southern Luzon, particularly Mimaropa and Bicol, as well as Western Visayas, Negros Island Region and Western Mindanao.

It added that a low-pressure area east of Southern Luzon has already developed into a tropical depression. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)