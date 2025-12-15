PNP C. Luzon ops yield P25.3-M drugs in Nov.

MANILA – Police in Central Luzon seized more than PHP25.3 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 1,077 drug personalities in November operations.

In a statement Sunday, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 also reported that crime incidents across the region dropped.

PRO3 director Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones Jr. said they conducted 724 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the confiscation of 3,676.116 grams of shabu valued at PHP24,997,588.80, along with 3,283.85 grams of dried marijuana leaves and 1,390.774 grams of marijuana worth PHP166,892.88.

He said PRO3 also arrested all Top 10 Most Wanted Persons at the regional level.

Crime statistics showed a decline in overall crime incidence, with cases dropping from 3,576 in October to 3,366 in November 2025, or 210 fewer incidents equivalent to a 5.87-percent decrease.

Crimes under the Eight Focus Crimes—murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping of motor vehicles, and carnapping of motorcycles, also went down from 1,522 cases in October to 1,460 in November, a 4.07 percent drop.

Peñones attributed the drop in crime incidence and the swift arrest of wanted individuals to the sustained police operations and stronger community cooperation. (PNA)