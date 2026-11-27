PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. renewed the agency’s call for the public to exercise caution when confronted with urgent requests for money, particularly those involving alleged emergencies amid incidents of budol-budol and dugo-dugo schemes.

In a statement, the top cop emphasized the importance of vigilance against schemes that exploit personal trust to facilitate criminal activities.

“Criminals who manipulate trust and exploit personal relationships to carry out their schemes must be held accountable. We will pursue every lead to ensure that those responsible are brought before the law,” said Nartatez.

“Manatiling kalmado at tiyaking beripikado ang anumang emergency bago magbigay ng pera o anumang tulong. Makipag-ugnayan muna sa mismong taong sinasabing nangangailangan ng tulong upang hindi mabiktima ng panloloko,” he added.

(Remain calm and verify any reported emergency before sending money or providing any form of assistance. Contact the person who is reportedly in need directly to avoid falling victim to scams.)

On November 2, a suspected “dugo-dugo” incident occurred in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City, where a family reportedly lost valuables worth P3.065 million after a caller allegedly impersonated the employer and fabricated a medical emergency to deceive a household employee.

In October, a senior citizen was also victimized by an alleged dugo-dugo gang, handing over roughly around P500,000 worth of belongings to alleged suspects after receiving a phone call from someone who impersonated her daughter claiming that she was involved in an accident and is in need of money for settlement.

Two household workers were also arrested in New Manila on November 25 over an alleged budol-budol scheme involving at least P3.55 million worth of cash and luxury valuables.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Acting Regional Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano has ordered all police district commanders and concerned units to intensify efforts to identify and dismantle possible syndicates behind these deceptive schemes especially amid campaigns to keep the public safe during the holiday season.

Abrahano stressed that police efforts must go beyond apprehending those directly involved and focus on uncovering the individuals who plan, coordinate, and profit from these schemes.

He directed police units to strengthen intelligence gathering, investigate possible links among cases, and coordinate with communities to prevent further victimization. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)