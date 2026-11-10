PNP calls for public discipline, cooperation as PH hosts Asean Summit

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) urged the public to observe discipline and cooperate with traffic authorities as the country hosts the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

In a statement Tuesday, November 10, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured the public that police personnel would be deployed to help manage road congestion and keep motorists safe as traffic restrictions and security measures are implemented for the Asean Summit and Related Summits.

He said the PNP’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG) would assist the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in enforcing traffic rules and helping motorists affected by congestion, alongside its security duties at Summit venues.

“We will do our part to help ease traffic congestion and delays during the ASEAN Summit through the strict implementation of traffic management protocols,” Nartatez said.

“We ask for the patience and understanding of the public as we implement all the necessary measures to ensure that our country’s hosting of this significant international event will be successful—and something that every Filipino would be proud of,” he added.

The top cop urged motorists to plan their trips ahead, monitor traffic conditions, and prepare for possible rerouting during the Summit. He also reminded them to follow traffic rules and cooperate with authorities to prevent road incidents.

The MMDA earlier said there would be no road closures during the event but that a security exclusion zone would be implemented within the perimeter of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), while a stop-and-go scheme would be enforced along designated routes from November 15 to 18.

In a separate statement, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said police personnel were deployed to ensure that motorists and commuters were properly guided and assisted amid the temporary conversion of designated bus lanes into Asean lanes for the exclusive passage of official vehicles and delegations, as well as the implementation of road closures and rerouting schemes around the PICC and Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex.

Abrahano also reminded all deployed personnel to remain courteous, patient, and professional in dealing with motorists, commuters, and other road users, stressing that the temporary traffic measures must be implemented without compromising public service. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)