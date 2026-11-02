PNP calls for public vigilance vs fraudulent investment offers

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with investment offers promoted by popular social media personalities, warning that online popularity and the existence of a legitimate business do not guarantee the safety of an investment.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered police units to intensify efforts to protect Filipinos from fraudulent investment schemes through stronger law enforcement operations and public awareness campaigns.

He also vowed to step up intelligence-gathering and operations against individuals and groups behind these schemes, stressing that the PNP would pursue those who exploit people's desire to earn additional income.

The directive followed the arrest of a businesswoman who gained popularity online through her food business and was accused of running a P160-million investment scam. She was arrested at a casino in Pasay City.

Police said the suspect allegedly offered investors a guaranteed monthly return of five percent in exchange for investing in her food business. More than 100 people were reportedly enticed to invest, partly because the business itself was legitimate.

“Not everything that we see on social media is true; therefore, we advise the public to be extra vigilant in order not to fall victim to investment scams. Just because the person is popular on social

media doesn’t mean we immediately believe. Make sure that the offers to earn are legitimate,” Nartatez said in a mix of English and Tagalog.

“The PNP will continue to actively pursue those behind fraudulent investment schemes as we commit to protecting citizens who only want to earn a living. We strongly advise the public to immediately report to authorities if they have been victimized by these scams,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)