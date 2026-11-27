THE Philippine National Police (PNP) warned the public on Friday, November 27, 2026, against counterfeit Philippine peso bills as cash transactions increase during the Christmas season.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered local police units to step up intelligence monitoring and operations against the circulation of counterfeit Philippine peso bills and intensify efforts to identify individuals and groups involved in manufacturing, possessing, and distributing fake banknotes.

“Counterfeit currency is not merely a financial concern. It is a criminal threat that undermines public trust in our monetary system and harms ordinary consumers and legitimate businesses,” he said.

The PNP chief also ordered intensified public information campaigns to help consumers and business owners recognize genuine Philippine banknotes through their security features and to make the public aware about the proper procedures for handling bills suspected to be counterfeit.

Nartatez urged consumers and business establishments to exercise caution when handling cash while observing fairness and respect in dealing with customers.

“We urge the public and business establishments to remain vigilant and exercise caution in handling cash but vigilance must always be accompanied by fairness and respect,” he said.

“Our fight against counterfeit currency must not come at the expense of innocent people, as every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and due process,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)