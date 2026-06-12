PNP calls for vigilant parenting after school security incident

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities and social circles, stressing that parental guidance is crucial in preventing youth involvement in illegal activities and keeping schools safe.

The appeal came following an incident in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, where a Grade 7 student was found carrying drug paraphernalia and a knife on the first day of classes on June 8.

"The guidance of parents remains the first line of defense in protecting children from all forms of threats that include breaking the law. In coordination with school authorities and other stakeholders, let us work together to ensure their safety and welfare," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a news release.

According to reports, the student was brought to the village hall after the discovery and claimed she was keeping the items for her cousin. She was later turned over to a reformation center for appropriate intervention.

Nartatez said he has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to determine accountability and identify those involved.

He emphasized, however, that parents play a critical role in safeguarding children not only at home but also in their day-to-day interactions and relationships.

"It is important that parents stay involved and present when it comes to the activities of their children," he said.

He reiterated the police force’s commitment to supporting programs aimed at ensuring safe learning environments.

"On the part of the PNP, we will always support any program and projects that are all intended to make every school a safe place for everybody, particularly the learners and their teachers," he added.

To further strengthen school safety measures, Nartatez directed local police units to intensify coordination with school authorities and local government officials to reinforce safeguards, promote early intervention for at-risk youth, and enhance student welfare programs.

He added that police visibility in and around schools will remain a priority to deter security threats and ensure a swift response to any incidents. (PNA)