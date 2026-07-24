PNP calls on SONA rally organizers to be vigilant vs agitators

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday called on rally organizers to protect their own ranks by preventing provocateurs from disrupting peaceful demonstrations during the 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said no rally organizers in their right mind would plan to make their demonstrations violent and compromise the safety of their members, adding that they all have the obligation to ensure that lawful assemblies remain peaceful from start to finish.

“We call on all rally organizers to protect their own ranks and remain vigilant against outside provocateurs who might take advantage of the demonstrations to instigate violence,” Nartatez said.

The appeal came after the Quezon City government approved permits for three groups to stage rallies along Commonwealth Avenue on July 27 during the President's SONA.

PNP spokesperson and information chief Col. Allen Rae Co said the approved groups are Bayan, Sanlakas and Better Brighter.

“There are still some groups who have pending applications. So we will let you know if the applications will be approved,” Co said.

The PNP assured the public that it is coordinating with concerned agencies to minimize traffic disruptions during the demonstrations while ensuring the safety of protesters and motorists.

More than 21,000 security personnel will be deployed for the event as police coordinate with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on traffic management and with the Iglesia Ni Cristo, which will celebrate its 112th founding anniversary celebration on the same day.

This is in line with the directive of the President, through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to uphold public safety while protecting the constitutional rights of Filipinos to peacefully assemble and express their views in accordance with the law.

“Our security forces are fully prepared to uphold the rule of law but mutual cooperation, rooted in self-regulation and adherence to approved permit guidelines, is vital to keeping the upcoming SONA peaceful and orderly for everyone,” Nartatez noted.

The PNP chief directed all police personnel assigned to SONA security to strictly observe maximum tolerance, comply with established crowd management protocols, and respect human rights throughout their operations.

He also ordered the use of body-worn cameras and other recording equipment during police operations to promote transparency and accountability.

Co said police will deploy an appropriate number of personnel to manage traffic and maintain peace and order, adding that rerouting plans will be announced once coordination with other agencies is completed.

“We will be deploying appropriate number of personnel to assist in the traffic situation, of course to ensure the safety of all participants and the general public as well,” Co said.

“Mas importante ‘yung safety ng ating general public and we are now in the process of coordinating with relevant agencies para sa pag-aayos natin ng traffic (The safety of our general public is more important and we are now in the process of coordinating with relevant agencies to fix our traffic),” he added.

The President delivers the SONA every year on the last Monday of July to report on the state of the country, unveil the administration’s agenda and ask Congress to pass priority measures. (PNA)