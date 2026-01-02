PNP: Casualties reported but New Year celebrations generally peaceful

MANILA – New Year celebrations nationwide were generally peaceful, with no fatalities and no major crimes reported, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday.

However, the PNP recorded 843 firecracker-related incidents that injured 183 people from 5 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, to 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

Police arrested 26 individuals and seized 96,721 illegal firecrackers, and two cases of indiscriminate firing were reported, leaving one person injured, one suspect arrested, and two firearms confiscated.

A total of 67,254 personnel were deployed nationwide, including 34,579 police officers, 11,694 augmentation forces, and 20,981 advocacy group members.

Most were assigned to areas of convergence (19,248), places of worship (12,687), motorist assistance hubs (12,210), tourist destinations (5,597), and transport hubs (4,891). Additional deployments covered 687 firecracker-free zones (8,196) and 918 community fireworks display areas (2,449).

Fire incidents linked to pyrotechnics were limited to three cases, injuring five people, while two road crashes left four others injured.

“All cases were promptly responded to by police and emergency units, and no deaths were recorded during the coverage period,” the PNP said.

Separate police operations also led to the seizure of 61 loose firearms and the arrest of 132 individuals for illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and outstanding warrants.

No index crimes — including murder, homicide, rape, robbery, theft, physical injuries, and carnapping — were recorded, underscoring a stable peace and order situation as the country welcomed the New Year.

“These figures show that vigilance and early police action can significantly reduce risks during major celebrations,” acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said. (PNA)