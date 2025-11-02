PNP chief assures fair probe into cop’s involvement in single mom’s killing

In a statement, Nartatez said the suspect, a police staff sergeant assigned to the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), voluntarily turned himself in to the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) on November 1, leading authorities to the body of a 42-year-old missing single mother in Bago City, Negros Occidental.

On October 29, the abandoned vehicle of the victim, a resident of Victorias City, Negros Occidental, was found with bloodstains in Hinigaran town.

Nartatez strongly condemned the incident, stressing that the PNP leadership will not tolerate any wrongdoing by its personnel.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any act of violence, lalo na kung may kinalaman ang isang kasapi ng PNP (especially if it involves a member of the PNP),” he said.

“Ang ganitong insidente ay hindi katanggap-tanggap at taliwas sa values at sinumpaang tungkulin ng isang pulis (This kind of incident is unacceptable and goes against the values and sworn duties of a police officer). We will make sure that due process is observed, but at the same time, we will not tolerate wrongdoing within our ranks,” he added.

The PNP has already directed the PRO-NIR to ensure that the investigation is thorough and impartial.

“Nakipag-ugnayan na ang ating mga tauhan sa ating regional office sa Negros para masiguro na maayos, mabilis, at patas ang imbestigasyon. The law will be applied equally, walang special treatment, kahit sino pa ang sangkot,” the acting chief said.

(Our personnel have coordinated with our regional office in Negros to ensure that the investigation is proper, swift, and fair. The law will be applied equally -- no special treatment, regardless of who is involved.)

Addressing the police organization, Nartatez reminded all personnel of their moral and professional obligations.

“Sa ating mga kapulisan (To our policemen), this should serve as a reminder that wearing the uniform is both a privilege and a responsibility. Ang bawat kilos natin ay may epekto sa tiwala ng taongbayan (Every action we take has an impact on the public’s trust). Kaya dapat laging tandaan (So always remember), we are here to protect life, not to take it,” he added.

The top cop also extended his condolences to the family of the victim, assuring them that the PNP will do everything within its mandate to ensure justice.

“Nakikiramay kami sa pamilya ng biktima (We extend our condolences to the family of the victim). We assure them that the PNP leadership is committed to ensuring that justice will be served. At sa publiko naman (To the public), we ask for continued trust and cooperation habang hinaharap namin ang mga kasong ganito. Hindi namin kukunsintihin ang mga pulis na sumisira sa dangal ng organisasyon (While we address cases like this, we will not tolerate police officers who tarnish the honor of the organization),” said Nartatez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)