PNP chief cites vehicle violation in protesters interception incident

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. defended on Monday, February 26, 2024, the move of policemen who intercepted protesters headed for Manila to participate in activities related to the 38th anniversary of the People Power Revolution.

In a press conference, Acorda said the PNP was just doing its mandate, noting that the vehicle the protesters were using was out of line.

“Well, on the side of the police ang sa amin naman, we are just implementing our mandate. It’s just a regular law enforcement operation and part of that is implementing traffic laws and the provisions of our regulative body in coordination with LTO (Land Transportation Office),” he said.

“We don’t intend to suppress any rights but with regards to violation like mga out of line, I think it’s our mandate to implement also such provisions of the law,” he added.

Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon condemned on Sunday, February 25, the PNP, particularly Highway Patrol Group (HPG) personnel who intercepted the convoy carrying protesters on their way to Edsa from Batangas.

She said majority of the participants are senior citizens.

There were also reports that several vehicles containing protesters on their way to the US Embassy in Manila were also intercepted by police in Bacoor, Cavite and in Los Baños and Sta. Rosa Laguna.

Meanwhile, Acorda said the observation of the People Power Revolution Anniversary, as well as the prayer rally in Cebu, which was held to air voices against the constitutional amendment, was generally peaceful with no significant untoward incident recorded. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)