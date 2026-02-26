PNP chief defends arrests during Edsa anniversary rally

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. defended on Thursday, February 26, 2026, the arrest of two protesters during the 40th anniversary commemoration of the Edsa People Power Revolution, saying police acted within the law after violence broke out along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) in Quezon City.

The arrests followed a confrontation between rallyists and police near the Edsa Shrine, where various groups gathered on February 25 to mark the 1986 People Power Revolution that restored democracy.

Nartatez said police officers deployed to the event were under strict orders to observe “maximum tolerance” in dealing with protesters.

“Our protocols are clear: we exercise maximum tolerance. However, when our personnel are physically assaulted or when the safety of the public is at risk, we must act to restore order,” he said.

According to the PNP, a man and a woman, both of legal age, were arrested after allegedly throwing stones at officers and disrupting traffic along the southbound lane of Edsa leading to the shrine.

Police said the rallyists had been asked to confine their activity to one lane to avoid worsening traffic congestion.

Seven police officers sustained minor injuries, including bruises and cuts, during the incident.

Nartatez maintained that the arrests were lawful and that only necessary force was used.

“Ang pag-aresto ay ginawa ayon sa batas. Kung may nagamit mang pwersa, it was only the minimum amount necessary to subdue the individuals and prevent further injury to both the protesters and our officers,” he said.

The two individuals are facing complaints for direct assault, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, alarm and scandal, and violation of the Public Assembly Act.

Police said the group involved had not secured a permit for the activity.

Addressing criticism from some sectors, the PNP chief said the police respect freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly but drew a line at acts of violence.

“Pero kailangang tandaan, your rights end when violence begins. Human rights do not include the right to assault police officers or cause a public disturbance. We are not arresting them for their beliefs. We are arresting them for specific violations of the law,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)