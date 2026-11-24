PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. dismissed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, claims of an impending combat operation targeting communities in Indanan, Sulu.

In a statement, Nartatez clarified that law enforcement units are solely focused on a targeted criminal investigation.

“The PNP will ensure that all our activities in Sulu remain focused on legitimate law enforcement objectives. We will not allow innocent civilians to become collateral damage in the pursuit of justice, and every action must remain within the bounds of the law,” he said.

Pando Mudjasan, a former vice mayor of Maimbung, Sulu, earlier alleged in a video circulating online that government forces were preparing a combat operation in Barangay Karawan, Indanan.

In a separate statement, the military and the Sulu Police Provincial Office said the allegation was misleading, maintaining that their joint effort was limited to building a case against individuals allegedly involved in the killing of a Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) member in Sulu earlier this month.

Nartatez cautioned against the spread of unverified information, saying it could undermine public confidence and efforts to maintain peace in the province.

“Unverified information can create fear, deepen mistrust, and undermine the peace we have worked hard to achieve. We urge everyone to exercise responsibility in sharing information while the PNP will continue providing timely and accurate clarifications to prevent misinformation from disturbing public order,” he said.

“To our kababayans in Sulu, your safety and welfare remain our priority. The PNP is here to protect communities, uphold your rights, and ensure that justice is pursued without compromising the peace and security of innocent people,” Nartatez assured.

He instructed local police commanders to maintain communication with barangay officials, community leaders, and local government units so residents could raise concerns and receive accurate information about security developments in their areas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)