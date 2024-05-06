PNP chief dispels rumors on 'diversion' of cops’ rice allowance

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil dispelled on Monday, May 6, 2024, “rumors” about an alleged plan to reallocate the funds intended for the rice allowance of uniformed police personnel to the food allowance of persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

In his speech during the flag ceremony in Camp Crame, Marbil admitted rumblings in the PNP due to what he called “fake news,” which also includes the alleged reallocation of cops’ Combat Incentive Pay (CIP) and Combat Duty Pay (CDP).

“Alam niyo po marami tayong naririnig na mga fake news about babawasan ‘yung rice subsidy niyo, ‘yung iba ibang mga bagay, babawasan ‘yung CIP, CDP. I just want to say there is a difference between a wise man and a fool. A wise man talks because he has something to say. A fool talks because he has to say something,” he said.

“Dito po ‘yung iba mga fool, they come up with so much stories na it destroys the organization. Hindi yan ang tama, hindi po yan ang gusto natin. Alam mo ang pangarap ng bawat pulis ay ligtas ang mamamayan natin pero hindi lang po mamamayan ang dapat ligtas. Dapat kayo rin kaya hindi po ako natutuwa sa mga ganitong fake news ay nagkakagulo tayo, nag-iisip kayo ng masama. That’s not really true,” he added.

Uniformed police personnel have started receiving allowance for 20 kilos of rice for each month in 2017 following the order of then President Rodrigo Duterte.

In 2022, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also issued an order authorizing the grant of one-time rice assistance for all government personnel, including policemen.

Marbil reiterated that while the PNP’s top priority is to serve the people, the welfare of the police forces comes next in order for them to efficiently fulfill their duties as public servants.

As part of his advocacy to look after the welfare of the police forces, Marbil said they are strengthening efforts to boost the provision of free legal assistance to embattled policemen, as well as health cards for their medical needs.

“Ever since nag pulis po ako, alam ko kayo nung nagkakaproblema kayo sa legal assistance. Magaling po yung mga lawyers natin but sometimes hindi sila sapat para ipagtapat sa mga attorney de campanilla,” said Marbil.

“Alam ko naman lahat kayo na operatiba ang pinaka problema natin sa PNP is ‘yung mga counter charges and minsan kapag nakaka-counter charge kayo ang mga pulis natin bumubunot ng kanilang pera,” he added.

He said they are looking forward to the donation from the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Inc. in order to achieve these aspirations.

“This is what we are trying to do. We are trying to do anything for our policemen para iisa lang ang iisipin niyo, ibibigay natin lahat para sa pulis natin pero isa lang ang request namin sa inyo, do the best para sa mga tao natin, sa mga kliyente natin,” said Marbil.

“Let us give them the best public service. Kung nakikita niyo dati maraming pagkakamali let us correct ‘yung mga mistake. This is the opportunity for us to make a difference in people’s lives, not only to our clients but to us,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)