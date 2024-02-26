PNP chief maintains regularity of Bilar, Bohol operation

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. maintained on Monday, February 26, 2024, the regularity of the operation in Bilar, Bohol last week that resulted in the death of five suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

In a press conference, Acorda said that based on reports from the Central Visayas police, the encounter happened between police personnel and suspected NPA rebels in Bilar, Bohol on Friday, February 23, 2024 during the service of arrest warrant against Domingo Jaspe Compoc, the top leader of the NPA insurgents in the province.

Compoc, along with four other suspected NPA rebels identified as Hannah Cesista, who served as former field investigator and paralegal of cause-oriented group Karapatan; Parlito Segovia; Marlon Omosura; and an individual only known as Juaning, was killed during the operation.

Police Corporal Gilbert Amper was also killed during the gunfight while another cop was wounded.