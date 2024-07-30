PNP chief mum on Sara Duterte’s open letter

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil has refused to respond to the open letter sent to him by Vice President Sara Duterte in relation to the recall of her 75 police security details.

In a press conference on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Marbil no longer wants to comment on the matter as respect to Duterte.

“The chief PNP opted not to answer na lang kung ano man ‘yung nabitawang salita ng ating Vice President, of course out of respect to our VP. Kung ano man itong mga usapin na ito, we rather address this silently,” she said.

(The chief PNP opted not to answer whatever our Vice President said, of course out of respect to our VP. Whatever these matters are, we rather address this silently.)

“Sabi ko nga ang ating chief PNP ang mismong nakiusap na hayaan na lang natin na magtrabaho yung ating mga pulis at please, spare the PNP organization from these political issues and noise. Yun na lang para hindi na lamang humaba yung mga ganitong pinag-uusapan,” she added.

(As I’ve said, our PNP chief himself begged us to let our policemen work and please, spare the PNP organization from these political issues and noise. That's all, so that these kinds of talks don't go on for too long.)

Fajardo said, however, that the PNP is keeping its line open for any communication to settle the matter.

She reiterated that the purpose of the recall is to sustain police visibility in the communities, noting that nearly 600 police personnel, including those assigned in the National Police Headquarters, were transferred to the National Capital Region Police Office.

Fajardo also denied that there is a casing operation against Duterte.

In an open letter to Marbil on Monday, July 29, Duterte tagged the recall of her 75 police security detail as “a clear case of political harassment.”

Duterte cited her resignation from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and her refusal to attend his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) as the possible reasons for the recall.

The order of relief was issued by the Office of the chief PNP on July 22, the same day as Marcos’ Sona.

The second to the top government official said those who were removed as her security detail were those who had her trust and confidence since some of them were already with her as early as 2007.

In another statement, Duterte said her concern is not herself but her family especially her mother, husband and four children.

“Huwag kayong mag-alala sa akin. At hindi ninyo kailangan mag-ambag ng pera para sa security ko. Ang pagtatrabaho sa pamahalaan ay pag-alay ng buhay para sa bayan. Alam nating lahat na bahagi ito ng serbisyo,” she said, as she thanked Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go for expressing support to her following the recall of her police security detail.

(Don't worry about me. And you don't need to contribute money for my security. Working in the government means sacrificing one's life for the people. We all know it's part of the service.)

“Isa lang ang hiling ko sa inyo — ang kaligtasan ng aking pamilya. Huwag ninyong payagan ang anumang karahasan sa aking ina, asawa at apat na anak, personal man o sa internet. At kung sakali man, huwag ninyong palampasin ang sinumang gagawa ng kapahamakan laban sa kanila,” she added.

(I have only one request from you — the safety of my family. Do not allow any violence against my mother, husband, and four children, either in person or on the internet. And in any case, do not ignore anyone who would do harm against them.)

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief and a staunch supporter of the Dutertes, urged the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) "who are good at unarmed combat and volunteering" to provide additional security for the Vice President.

Fajardo also confirmed that the police personnel deployed as security detail to Senator Go, former President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time aid, has been recalled but clarified that they only had to undergo a retraining course after some of the members of the Police Security Protection Group (PSPG) were involved in moonlighting activities.

“Pinasailalim sila doon sa mga refresher training with respect doon sa mga pagpo-provide ng security and after nila matapos itong refresher training ay ibinalik din ito doon sa mga authorized individuals, including kay Senator Bong Go,” she said.

(They were subjected to refresher training with respect to the provision of security and after they finished the refresher training, they will be returned to authorized individuals, including Senator Bong Go.)