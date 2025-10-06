PNP chief: No basis to oust Marcos

THERE is no basis for the call to oust President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday, October 6, 2025.

In a press conference, Nartatez denied that any individuals, including retired police personnel, had approached him to persuade him to withdraw support from Marcos.

“On the part of the PNP, sa akin wala pa naman kumakausap, as well as my staff, as well as the commanders and even the regional directors,” he said.

“So pagka meron, edi puwede ko silang kausapin not to do it and what’s the basis? We have a sitting president who won by majority votes… So I don’t see any basis para patalsikin,” he added.

Nartatez reiterated Marcos' effort to put a stop to corruption in the country, especially that of involving flood control projects.

“So what’s the basis? The PNP is ‘yung morale, the state of morale of the PNP is relatively high,” he said.

The top cop said he also does not see the need for a loyalty check among police personnel, noting the PNP remains professional and duty-bound.

Earlier, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief-of-Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. admitted that several retired AFP officers called on the military to withdraw support from Marcos amid flood control anomalies, which they rejected.

He said he informed Marcos about the matter, and the President in return reiterated his trust and confidence to the AFP.

“Maaaring through a coup d'état, as written, a military junta, in order to come up with a reset for the entire Philippine society, or withdrawal of support. So, several forms of military intervention,” he said.

“As the chief of staff, I was confident already that none of the members of the Armed Forces would, in fact, heed the call by some sectors, by some individuals, to intervene, because of the professionalism that we have reached in the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)