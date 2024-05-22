PNP chief orders commanders to account police personnel

POLICE commanders across the country were ordered to account for their personnel to ensure that they report daily in their respective assignments, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Fajardo said PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil issued the order following the arrest of two Special Action Force (SAF) commandos, Police Corporal George Rojo Mabuti and Patrolman Roger Ramos Valdez, after being involved in a brawl in Ayala-Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City.

Mabuti and Valdez were assigned to a SAF unit based in Zamboanga but were in Manila as they were engaged in moonlighting activities by providing unauthorized VIP security to a Chinese national involved in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

“Pati ‘yung ating mga regional directors were given instructions to account ‘yung kanilang mga personnel kasi there is obvious neglect in this case. How come dalawang PNCOs (Police Non-Commissioned Officers) instead na nandun sila sa Zamboanga ay nandito sila,” said Fajardo.

“So there is a possibility na baka may iba pang PNP unit providing unauthorized security at yun ang magiging investigation na inutos ng ating chief PNP,” she added.

Mabuti and Valdez were charged with alarm and scandal but the court referred the case for further investigation, ordering their release from detention.

Fajardo said SAF director Brigadier General Mark Pespes has immediately ordered their restrictive custody within the SAF headquarters in Santa Rosa, Laguna along with their respective battalion commanders, company commanders, platoon leaders and two other personnel.

Mabuti is a member of the 52nd Special Action Company Zamboanga, while Valdez was from the 55th Special Action Company in the same province. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)