PNP chief orders dismissal proceedings vs cop in Cavite shooting

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the initiation of dismissal proceedings against a police officer involved in a deadly shooting at a resort in Maragondon, Cavite, that killed a fellow police officer and a civilian.

In a statement on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Nartatez assured the public of a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, which occurred at dawn on August 12.

He directed the Cavite police to preserve all evidence that could determine the criminal and administrative liabilities of those involved.

“Law enforcers carry the heavy burden of public trust, and throwing caution to the wind through reckless behavior and alcohol abuse is completely unacceptable. Those sworn to protect lives chose instead to endanger them in a senseless, drunken altercation,” the top cop said.

The individuals involved in the incident were about to leave the resort after attending the birthday celebration of the newly installed Maragondon police chief.

The chaotic altercation left one police officer and a civilian dead, while another police officer sustained injuries and is now in stable condition. An officer assigned to the Trece Martires Component City Police Station was arrested at the scene.

The Maragondon police chief was immediately relieved of his post and placed under the Cavite Police Holding and Administrative Support (PHAS) pending an investigation.

“I remind all our personnel to exercise discipline, responsibility, and restraint at all times. We will not tolerate misconduct, regardless of rank or status. Being off duty does not exempt any police officer from following the law and PNP rules,” Nartatez said.

“I demand a speedy resolution of this case, even if it means that heads must roll,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)