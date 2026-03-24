PNP chief orders heat safety measures amid rising summer temperatures

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered police commanders to review their respective deployment strategy and assessment of personnel to ensure that the health condition of those who would be deployed on the ground will not be compromised amid the scorching heat of the sun during summer.

In a statement, Nartatez said officers on duty, especially those conducting patrols and checkpoints, should be protected from health problems common during this hot season, including heat stroke and cramps.

He reminded cops on field duty to stay hydrated at all times and for commanders to implement reasonable working hours or shifts to avoid overexposure to the heat.

“While your PNP is working to ensure everyone’s safety, we also have to look after the welfare and protection of our personnel on the ground from threat of health problems this dry season. Alagaan din natin ang ating kalusugan upang mas makapagsilbi nang maayos sa taumbayan,” said Nartatez.

“If there’s a need for security adjustments, so be it. What is important is that we ensure that all our personnel are also safe and protected,” he added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) earlier declared the end of the amihan season, advising the public to brace for hotter temperatures.

The weather bureau said high temperatures are expected to peak in April and May.

The PNP is on heightened alert from March 29 to May 31, 2026 to ensure peace and order amid the summer vacation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)