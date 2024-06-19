PNP chief orders intensification of anti-crime operations

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil ordered on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the intensification of patrol operations across the country in a bid to further reduce the occurrence of crimes.

In a statement, Marbil directed policemen to lessen their office work, noting that 85 percent of the PNP forces should be doing field duties, which include foot and motorcycle patrolling, Oplan Galugad, and Oplan Sita, among others.

These operations aim to enhance visibility and ensure rapid response to deter crime and enhance community safety.

"We are committed to making our communities safer by ensuring a strong police presence in public spaces. This initiative is designed to not only prevent crime but also to build trust and rapport with the communities we serve,” said Marbil.

Foot patrolling is being conducted in urban centers, residential areas, and other high-traffic locations to maintain a visible presence and engage directly with community members.

It is usually augmented and reinforced by rapid-response motorcycle units especially in key areas to ensure swift mobility and the ability to quickly respond to incidents and emergencies.

Oplan Galugad, on the other hand, is focused on thorough searches and inspections in designated areas, particularly those known for high crime rates, to disrupt and dismantle criminal activities, while Oplan Sita involves systematic checkpoints and routine stops to check for legal compliance and prevent the movement of contraband and illegal items.

Marbil reminded all police officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and community engagement during these operations.

"Our goal is to protect and serve the public with integrity and dedication. We must work hand in hand with our communities to create an environment where everyone feels safe and secure,” he added.

The top cop also highlighted the importance of community cooperation and encouraged citizens to support these efforts by reporting suspicious activities and providing feedback on the effectiveness of the patrols.

During his second command conference with the PNP on June 4, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the national police agency to further reduce the crime rate in the country while he recognized the “notable decrease” in the number of index crimes.

Index crimes are serious crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, rape, theft and carjacking, while non-index crimes are violations of local ordinances and laws and vehicular accidents.

The number of crimes decreased by 8.264 percent, from 204,557 from July 2022 to May 2023, to 187,652 from July 2023 to May 31, 2024.

Crime solution efficiency also remained relatively stable at the 60 percent mark throughout the nearly two-year period. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)