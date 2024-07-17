PNP chief orders intensified operations vs high-value criminals

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered police units to strengthen their efforts against high-value criminals and wanted individuals as part of a broader campaign to enhance national security and ensure a safer environment for all citizens.

In a data from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Marbil said that from January 1 to July 15, 2024, 6,259 operations were conducted across the country, resulting in the arrest of 6,250 wanted individuals.

Marbil noted the importance of the PNP’s e-warrant system in these operations.

The Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management reported that 73,337 warrants of arrest have been uploaded, with the majority successfully served by police units.

The top cop reiterated the PNP’s commitment to maintaining peace and security throughout the Philippines.

“Our paramount objective is the safety and security of every Filipino family and community. By apprehending these criminals, we are making significant strides in ensuring that our citizens can live without fear and in peace,” Marbil said.

“The e-warrant system allows for real-time access and swift dissemination of critical information, significantly enhancing our ability to track and apprehend wanted persons efficiently, dahil ang gusto ng pulis, ligtas ka,” he added.

Marbil also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of police officers during operations, recognizing the sacrifices of 16 police officers who lost their lives and 40 others who were injured this year in various police actions.

“We honor the bravery and commitment of our men and women in uniform who risk their lives daily. Their dedication to their sworn duty to serve and protect is truly admirable,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)