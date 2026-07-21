PNP chief orders review of juvenile justice system

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a comprehensive review of the country's juvenile justice system to develop a more responsive and effective police approach in handling children in conflict with the law (CICLs).

The order covers an assessment of police records involving minors who have committed offenses, including serious incidents in schools, to identify both the strengths of current procedures and areas that require improvement in law enforcement intervention, rehabilitation, and crime prevention.

Nartatez said the PNP's extensive experience in dealing with juvenile offenders places the organization in a position to evaluate how existing policies under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act are being implemented on the ground.

He stressed that the review is intended to ensure that police actions remain consistent with the law's emphasis on rehabilitation and reintegration rather than punishment.

“The Philippine National Police honors and supports the wisdom behind the juvenile justice and welfare law and its genuine intent of reforms and rehabilitation to become better citizens that contribute to nation building,” said Nartatez.

“As one of the frontliners in dealing with children in conflict with the law, we in the PNP need to review and analyze everything to come up with a better police approach that is responsive to their life’s changes as youth, and that also adapts to the constantly evolving modern society,” he added.

According to the PNP chief, a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by children who come into conflict with the law would enable the police to adopt more appropriate intervention strategies while helping prevent young people from reoffending.

The review also comes as the PNP continues to strengthen its partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) in promoting campus safety and student welfare.

Among the recent joint initiatives of the two agencies is the development of protocols for active threat drills, which are set to be implemented in schools nationwide to improve preparedness for emergency situations.

The PNP also reaffirmed its support for DepEd's guidance and counseling programs for children in conflict with the law through the active involvement of its Women and Children Protection Desks.

Nartatez said police officers should continue engaging with minors through counseling and community-based interventions, noting that direct interaction can provide valuable insights into the circumstances that lead young people to commit offenses.

He added that lessons drawn from the review could also help improve police responses to issues affecting schools, including bullying, violent behavior, and bomb hoaxes involving students. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)