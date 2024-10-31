PNP chief orders stringent security measures for 'Undas'

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Thursday ordered all police units nationwide to intensify security measures and provide essential assistance to motorists and the public in preparation for the annual All Saints' and All Souls' holidays.

In a statement, Marbil said the heightened deployment aims to secure communities and reinforce a sense of peace and safety across the nation.

“We are deploying more personnel to communities, cemeteries, transport terminals, and other areas where people traditionally gather to commemorate their loved ones. We want the public to feel the presence of the police, to feel secure as they go about their lives,” he said.

Marbil said police efforts would focus on deterring crimes as many are traveling to their hometowns for the annual observance.

“Our goal is twofold: to secure the community from opportunistic crimes like akyat-bahay and to assist motorists and the general public who may need help during this period. Police visibility and vigilance will be at an all-time high to guarantee everyone’s safe and peaceful observance of Undas,” he added.

Marbil also tasked all units to conduct preventive anti-crime operations in strategic locations while supporting traffic and crowd management around cemeteries and major roadways.

“Let this be a reminder to those with ill intentions that the PNP is ready and on alert. Our officers are here not only to safeguard but also to assist those in need on the roads and in busy areas,” he said.

Tollways ready

Meanwhile, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said tollway operators are required to open all toll lanes, implement counterflow traffic schemes in congested areas, free towing of Class 1 vehicles, continuous traffic updates, and suspension of road works that may impede traffic flow.

The operators are also called to establish assistance stations to address motorists in distress, prevent access of pedestrians, stray animals, and other unauthorized vehicles from toll roads, round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV cameras and to coordinate with the local government to ensure smooth flow of traffic at toll exits and interchanges.

A road safety team is also deployed to monitor traffic situations along expressways.

Also available are 24/7 emergency vehicle repair service, security patrol, and first aid stations.

The TRB also deployed a team that would respond and act to hotline calls, post regular traffic updates on its social media accounts and coordinate with tollway operators’ traffic control centers. (With Raymond Carl dela Cruz/PNA)