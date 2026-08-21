PNP chief orders tighter gun security rules after school shooting incidents

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., has ordered police commanders nationwide to tighten firearm security and accountability measures, particularly for weapons issued to personnel who bring them home while off duty.

Nartatez said police personnel must exercise greater care in storing their firearms to ensure that children and other unauthorized individuals cannot gain access to government-issued weapons.

The directive comes amid renewed scrutiny of firearm security following a series of school shooting incidents involving guns reportedly issued to government personnel.

“Responsible storage is non-negotiable,” Nartatez said, stressing that carrying or owning a firearm entails a serious responsibility and that even a single lapse in securing a weapon could have fatal consequences.

Under the new push, commanders are expected to regularly remind their personnel about proper firearm handling and storage, particularly during unit formations and briefings.

Nartatez said the reminders are intended to reinforce accountability among police officers and prevent firearms from being left in locations where they could be accessed by children or unauthorized persons.

The issue gained urgency after the August 18 shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University, where two students, including the 14-year-old alleged shooter, died.

The minor suspect used two guns, including one that was issued to his father by the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The incident came less than two months after a separate shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City. Two students, aged 14 and 15, allegedly opened fire, leaving three students dead.

The younger suspect used the service firearm issued to his police officer aunt.

The incidents have intensified calls for government agencies to review how firearms issued to uniformed personnel are stored when the weapons are not being used for official duties.

For the PNP, Nartatez said, the responsibility begins with its own ranks.

He directed police commanders to make firearm accountability a continuing part of personnel briefings rather than a one-time reminder.

The PNP chief also backed calls for stronger accountability among gun owners, underscoring that firearm possession carries obligations that extend beyond an officer’s duty hours.

“Firearms must never be left in places where children or unauthorized persons can gain access to them,” Nartatez said.

The heightened security measures are aimed at closing what authorities see as a potentially deadly gap: a police firearm may be properly issued to an officer, but its security must still be ensured when that officer is off duty and at home.

Nartatez’s directive therefore puts the emphasis not only on who is authorized to possess a firearm, but also on whether the weapon remains inaccessible to those who are not. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)