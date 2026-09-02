PNP chief orders tighter security as ‘ber’ months begin

PHILIPPINE National Police chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered police units to step up their presence and patrols in areas expected to draw larger crowds as the country enters the “ber” months and its long Christmas season.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Nartatez directed regional and city police offices to strengthen police visibility, patrols and monitoring in commercial establishments, transport terminals, markets and other public places where people are expected to converge.

The move aims to strengthen public safety and ensure the protection of communities during the holiday season.

“Our priority is to prevent crimes before they happen and ensure a safe and peaceful holiday season,” Nartatez said.

He said police units are also expected to maintain close coordination with local authorities and other stakeholders to address emerging security concerns.

With the increase in shopping and other activities during the holiday season, the PNP is also stepping up efforts against cybercrimes, particularly online scams. In a press conference on Tuesday, September 1, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) director Major General Wilson Asueta assured the public that the group would intensify its cyber patrolling and monitoring.

From January 1 to July 31, the PNP-ACG recorded 5,231 cybercrime cases, including 576 online selling scam cases.

“Because we’re now in the ber months, we will continue with our cyber patrolling and engagement. That’s why we are doing cybercrime prevention and cyber safety activities, especially with the help of media. So prevention is better than cure. We are being proactive in our cyber campaign, safety and prevention,” Asueta said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

September 1 marked the start of the “ber” months, traditionally considered the beginning of the Philippines’ long Christmas season, when shopping, travel, family gatherings and other holiday activities are expected to increase.

Nartatez called on the public to remain alert against crimes that could take advantage of increased consumer activity, cash transactions and travel.

“The public should remain vigilant against theft, robbery, scams, and other crimes that may take advantage of increased shopping, cash transactions, and travel during the holiday season.

We also remind everyone to secure their belongings, avoid sharing real-time locations online, and immediately report suspicious activities to the police,” Nartatez said.

“We want the people to enjoy the Christmas season with their families, but we also ask everyone to remain alert and take simple precautions.

Crime prevention is a shared responsibility between the police and the community,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)