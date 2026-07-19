PNP chief orders tighter supervision of police operations

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed all police commanders to strengthen supervision over their personnel during law enforcement operations following the mistaken identity incident in Bulacan that led to criminal charges against several police officers.

The directive comes after four police officers from the San Rafael Municipal Police Station, including the station chief, were relieved from their posts over the alleged wrongful arrest of a businessman in Baliwag City.

Three officers directly involved in the operation have since undergone inquest proceedings after criminal complaints were filed against them.

The officers are facing charges of physical injuries, unjust vexation, grave coercion, slander by deed, and attempted kidnapping.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) is also preparing administrative charges against them.

Nartatez said the incident underscores the need for police operations to be based on accurate intelligence, properly supervised, and carried out in strict accordance with established procedures.

“This incident serves as a reminder that every police operation must be intelligence-driven, properly supervised, and conducted in accordance with established procedures. We will strengthen training and field supervision to prevent similar incidents,” he said.

He instructed commanders at all levels to closely monitor the conduct of their personnel and ensure that operational plans are carefully implemented to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The PNP chief also stressed the importance of strengthening training and field supervision, saying these measures are necessary to improve operational discipline and accountability within the police organization.

He acknowledged that incidents involving police misconduct can undermine public trust, adding that the organization is committed to implementing corrective measures and ensuring that officers perform their duties within the bounds of the law.

“We recognize the impact of incidents like this on public confidence. We are committed to taking corrective action and ensuring that our personnel always act within the bounds of the law,” the top cop said.

Nartatez emphasized that effective command responsibility remains critical in preventing operational lapses, reminding police leaders that every operation must be thoroughly planned, closely supervised, and conducted in accordance with legal and procedural standards. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)