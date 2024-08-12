PNP chief prohibits cops from serving as ‘umbrella assistants’

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil has prohibited cops from serving as “umbrella assistants” to very important persons (VIPs) during events in a bid to restore dignity and elevate public perception.

“Pinagbabawal ko na po ‘yung every time we have an anniversary, nakakakita po tayo ng mga pulis na naka-uniform, especially mga corporal, or mga mabababa po natin, sila po ay nagdadala ng mga payong,” Marbil said in his speech during the flag raising ceremony in Camp Crame on Monday, August 12, 2024.

(I forbid that every time we have an anniversary, we see policemen in uniform, especially corporals, carrying umbrellas.)

“Hindi po tama ‘yan. Hindi ganyan ang trabaho ng pulis. Let us respect our uniform. Ipakita po natin na tayo ay taong may dignidad. Hindi po tayo tao na basta-basta. Pulis po tayo, hindi po tayo bodyguard, hindi po tayo driver, hindi po tayo alalay. Hindi po tayo bayaran, pulis po tayo,” he added.

(That's not right. That's not how the police work. Let us respect our men in uniform. Let's show that we are people with dignity. We are not ordinary people. We are police, we are not bodyguards, we are not drivers, we are not escorts. We are not paid; we are the police.)

Marbil reiterated that the priorities of the police are public safety and peace and order.

The top cop earlier ordered the relief of over 300 police personnel serving as close-in security detail to several personalities, including Vice President Sara Duterte, in order to beef up security operations on the streets. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)