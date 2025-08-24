PNP chief reminds cops to use heart in law enforcement

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III has reminded police personnel to serve the public with heart.

“Ang guidance ko diyan sa ating mga pulis, ang sabi ko sa ating law enforcement, hindi lang palaging utak ang pinapagana, pinapagana rin ang puso,” he said in a press conference.

(My guidance to our police, what I told our law enforcement, is that it’s not only the mind that should be at work, but also the heart.)

“Ang guidance ko sa ating mga tao, more than anything else, more than the strict implementation of the law ang huwag na huwag natin kalimutan ay ang ating humanity,” he added.

(My guidance to our people is that, more than anything else, beyond the strict implementation of the law, what we must never forget is our humanity.)

The top cop made the statement in light of the death of Dion Angelo dela Rosa, who died of leptospirosis after he waded through flood waters amid search for his father, Jayson.

Jayson was initially arrested by the Caloocan City police officers for allegedly shoplifting from a convenience store.

The store management refused to press formal charges against Jayson but the police continued his detention over illegal gambling, for supposedly playing kara y krus.

Last week, Jayson filed administrative complaints against a Caloocan City police substation commander and four of his officers before the National Police Commission.

He said the police refused to let him call his family and inform them about their detention, which prompted his son to wade the flood waters to look for him at the height of a typhoon.

Criminal charges were also filed against the concerned police personnel over alleged fabrication of cases.

Torre assured that the PNP will not tolerate such wrongdoing.

“Kung totoo ang allegations na hindi nila pinatawag sa telepono para makatawag ng kapamilya, that is a very, very grave offense. That is a grave violation of human rights, hindi ko itotolerate yan,” he said.

(If the allegations are true that they were not allowed to make a phone call to reach their family, that is a very, very grave offense. That is a grave violation of human rights, and I will not tolerate it.)

“Aasahan nila yan, we will give them the full force of the law. Kapag yan ay mapatunayan na may hinuhuli diyan sa ating mga kababayan na incommunicado ang ginagawa ng ating kapulisan ireklamo kaagad yan. Hindi ko itotolerate ang ganyang gawain,” he added.

(They can expect that -- we will give them the full force of the law. If it is proven that our police are arresting citizens and keeping them incommunicado, report it immediately. I will not tolerate such actions.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)